Caitlyn Jenner Praises IOC Keeping Biological Men Out Of Women’s Sports

The International Olympic Committee has decided not to allow biological males to compete against women, and gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner commended it on finally doing the right thing.

Jenner joined Fox News Channel's Sandra Smith and John Roberts on Thursday's edition of America Reports to discuss the decision, which comes just more than two years before the next Olympics in Los Angeles.

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An IOC statement reads that "Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females determined based on a one-time SRY gene screening."

"Yay! Finally," Jenner said. "We've been talking about this forever.

Jenner — who is a transgender woman — commended IOC President and former Olympic swimmer Kirsty Coventry for making the right decision, adding that the first female IOC President may have had greater insight into the issue than her predecessors.

'I think she has a better understanding of the issue," Jenner said. We know it's wrong, and it's been wrong forever… It's been a political issue on and on and on, and we're finally making some progress here. We have to protect women's sports."

Jenner also commended all the women who stood up for what was right on this issue, noting that it isn't necessarily an easy thing to do.

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"When young women do something like this, they put themselves out, because a lot of the young women who have stood up against this really wind up having a lot of issues," she said, before talking about a recent call from someone in Idaho who was facing accusations of being "transphobic" for trying to pass legislation protecting women's sport.

"Congratulations to the women that did stand up, because eventually, society will come around and do the right thing, and that's what happened here with the International Olympic Committee."