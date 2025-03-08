Caitlin Clark Delivers Again, Bracelet Assist Makes Little Girl's Night

Caitlin Clark keeps on winning.

In the social media world we're living in, where everyone has a hot take, that isn't always easy.

Yet, the Indiana Fever guard and role model realizes that it's the little things that she can do for others that go the furthest.

On Friday, Clark did just that by handing a friendship bracelet to a little girl standing near courtside of Indianapolis's Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the NCAA Women's Big 10 Tournament - where Clark was in attendance and showing her support for her alma mater, the Iowa Hawkeyes.

LITTLE GIRL COULDN'T BELIEVE IT!

Video posted of Clark wishing the Hawkeyes cheering squad good luck before stopping to give the friendship bracelet to the little girl and continuing on to the arena tunnel was posted on social media, and it really is awesome.

Watch the clip above and look at how happy that girl is - her face lights up as her family and other people around are elated.

It's those little things that truly can make a difference in someone's life. How many times have we seen athletes that met their hero or the person that got them interested in sports, only to eventually make it there themselves? As the old saying goes, "You never know what could happen!" And a small gesture by Clark, followed by the little girl's reaction as if she had just woken up on Christmas Day to a house full of presents, clearly shows just how much it meant to her.

Make no mistake about it, Caitlin Clark is well on her way to international stardom and a plethora of wealth. Be it hanging out at a New York Yankees game last season or sitting next to Taylor Swift during the AFC playoffs, Clark's public profile is only getting bigger.

But with small gestures like a friendship bracelet, or signing autographs and saying hello to fans that travel from across the country to see her play, it absolutely correlates to the positive things said about her. And this, no doubt, organically increases the likelihood of aspiring female basketball fans buying her jersey, and eventually her upcoming basketball sneaker, which will hit the market in the coming months.