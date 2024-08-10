Caitlin Clark Takes In A Yankees Game During WNBA Break, Jumps In YES Network Booth

While the U.S. women's Olympic basketball team prepares for its gold medal game against France, Caitlin Clark is enjoying some well-deserved downtime at a New York Yankees game.

The WNBA rookie and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, were on the field during batting practice Saturday in the Bronx before the first game of the Yankees' doubleheader against the Texas Rangers.

Clark was decked out in a Yanks hat and No. 22 pinstriped jersey — the same number she wears for the Indiana Fever.

Or she's just a really big fan of Juan Soto.

Clark was not slated to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. That honor belonged to U.S. Army Command Master Sergeant Matthew Williams.

Instead, she took photos with fans and met several players. According to Erik Boland — Yankees' beat writer for Newsday — Clark also got a behind-the-scenes tour of Yankee Stadium.

The former Iowa star also hopped in the YES Network booth with broadcasters Michael Kay and Paul O'Neill. When asked whom she wanted to meet the most, she responded, "Aaron Judge, but I'm sure everybody says that."

Clark — who is 6 feet tall — said she was shocked by the way 6-foot-7 Judge towered over her. She also called him "swole."

"He's way bigger than even people think," she said. "I mean, you know he's big, but then when you get next to him, it's like, ‘Oh my gosh, you could probably play football or just about any sport you want to.' He'd probably be pretty good at basketball, too.

"He's a good guy. Down to earth."

This experience is a far cry from where she was earlier this week — feeding baby goats at the Indiana State Fair. (There's a joke in there somewhere about the GOAT feeding goats.)

But Clark will be "back home again in Indiana" soon.

The Fever will resume their season Friday, Aug. 16, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Phoenix Mercury.