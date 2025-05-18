Caitlin Clark Vows To Pay Fine For Teammate Aliyah Boston

When things got chippy between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese on Saturday, Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston stepped in to help.

It all started when Clark committed a foul on Reese (later upgraded to a flagrant) to prevent a wide-open layup attempt. Reese took offense and began charging toward Clark after the play, prompting Boston to step in between the two players to cool things down.

MORE: Caitlin Clark Called For Flagrant Foul On Angel Reese As Tempers Flare In Fever Blowout

Reese and Boston were both assessed technical fouls during the incident — something Boston was not aware of until the post-game press conference. When a reporter mentioned the tech, the two-time WNBA All-Star was shocked. The league automatically fines players $200 for each technical they receive.

Fortunately, Clark had her teammate's back. The reigning Rookie of the Year promised to pay the fine herself.

"I appreciate AB having my back I guess," Clark told reporters. "I don't know what she did, I didn't see that. Have fun paying that fine... I got it for you, don't worry. It's real hefty."

Of course, Clark will likely be fined for the flagrant foul as well. But when you're making a reported $28 million from Nike, a few hundred bucks is no sweat.

The call was Clark's first flagrant foul of her career.

"It's just a good take foul, you know," Clark said on the ABC broadcast after the third quarter. "Either Angel gets a wide open two points or we just send her to the free throw line. Nothing malicious about it. It's just a good take foul. Every basketball player knows that."

This interaction between Reese and Clark was truly the story of the game because, well, it wasn't much of a game otherwise. The Fever dominated the Chicago Sky, 93-58, in their regular season opener. Clark led the way with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The two teams will see each other again on June 7 in Chicago.