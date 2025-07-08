Caitlin Clark Tossing A Football Has Colts Fans Going Crazy

Colts fans are more impressed with Clark than with AR-15 or Daniel Jones.

Fans in Indy are buzzing with excitement, playfully calling for Caitlin Clark to take the reins as QB1 for the Colts.

On Tuesday, Clark showcased her arm after practice, tossing a pigskin from wayyy downtown with pinpoint accuracy.

The footage left Indiana Fever fans wondering, Is there anything she can’t do?

"Caitlin Clark the new QB for the Indianapolis Colts?" one fan quipped on X.

Another added, "Aye, Colts, mind giving Caitlin Clark a shot at QB? She’s got a better arm than both Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson."

It’s unclear what sparked Clark’s gridiron ambitions, but the results were solid.

At one point, she connected with a target across the hardwood at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. She rolled out with Anthony Richardson-esque mobility and threw with precision reminiscent of Daniel Jones ... if only the Colts could blend the two into their dream QB1.

After missing the Fever’s last five games, Clark looked sharp and spry at Tuesday's practice.

Averaging 8.9 assists per game, second in the WNBA, Clark’s elite court vision and lightning-quick passing are undeniable. She connects with teammates in a flash, making 'dazzling' passes look effortless.

While Chris Ballard’s Colts grapple with choosing between Richardson and Jones as their QB1, he might jokingly wish Clark could leave the WNBA to become the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Clark’s too busy ruling the WNBA, so the Colts will have to keep dreaming.

The Fever's sophomore star is slated to return for Wednesday's home game against the Golden State Valkyries.

