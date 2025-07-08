Caitlin Clark Expected To Return Wednesday Against Valkyries

The Indiana Fever superstar returns to the lineup with just five games to go until the WNBA All-Star Break.

After missing the past five games with a groin injury, Caitlin Clark is expected to be back in the lineup when the Indiana Fever host the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.

"It’s nice to get back out there and get back into the flow of playing with my teammates again," Clark told reporters after practice on Tuesday. "It’s going to be fun to get back out there hopefully and just feel things again. ... It’s obviously hard sitting out and watching for a few weeks, so I’m excited to get out there."

Fresh off her WNBA Rookie of the Year campaign, Clark has been battling the injury bug, missing 10 of the Fever's 18 games this season. She also sat out five games last month due to a left quad strain.

Clark is not a fan of minutes restrictions, so she's hoping to play "a decent amount — maybe super 20s" on Wednesday.

"I guess it depends on how the game goes and how I feel and what the team needs," Clark said. "But I feel pretty good. But I'm going to try to not overdo it and put myself in a good position moving forward."

Indiana went 3-2 while Clark was out for the latest stint, including a victory against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final. Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists so far this season.

Her return comes just in time. Indianapolis will host the WNBA All-Star Game on July 19 with Clark serving as a team captain.