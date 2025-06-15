Caitlin Clark Shows Off New Nike Kobe Sneakers Honoring Her Dog Bella

The Indiana Fever star scored 32 points in her first game back after a quad injury.

Caitlin Clark had a monster game in her return to action on Saturday — and she did it in a brand-new, custom pair of kicks in honor of a very good girl.

The Fever star hit the court in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "The Bellas" colorway as Indiana hosted the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The best part, though, is that the shoes were designed as a tribute to Clark's dog, Bella.

The sneakers feature a peach, pink and gold design with the golden retriever's face printed on the insole.

Obviously, these particular shoes are exclusive to Clark and won't be released to the public. But Nike is dropping two of Clark's player-exclusive Nike Kobe basketball shoes later this summer.

Clark signed a historic sneaker deal with Nike — rumored to be worth around $28 million — before her rookie season, but fans are still waiting for her signature sneaker line. There is no official launch date or details, but Nike plans to unveil Clark's signature logo in Holiday 2025.

Clark returned on Saturday after missing five games with a strained quad, an injury she suffered against the Liberty on May 24. The Bella shoes might have been good luck, too. Clark had 32 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists to lead the Fever to a decisive 102-88 win against the defending champs.

WATCH: Caitlin Clark Goes On Unreal Scoring Run In Return From Injury

And Indiana desperately needed that spark. The Fever went 2-3 during Clark's absence, relying on Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell to carry the offensive load.

And the WNBA should be happy she's back, too. WNBA national TV viewership plummeted by 55% following Clark's injury.

Clark and the Fever will try to keep the momentum going on Tuesday when they host the struggling Connecticut Sun.