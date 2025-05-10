Caitlin Clark Rocks Pacers Gear As Fans Wish She Brought Good Luck to Team

Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever WNBA teammates turned some heads on Friday afternoon as the team posted a video of the ladies rocking some pro-Pacers gear on the Fever's official social media accounts. Unfortunately, however, it didn't work out the way anyone from Indiana wanted, as the Pacers would end up getting smoked 126-104 by the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and now lead 2 games to 1.

"Let's get this dub!," the Indiana Fever social media account tweeted, as Clark and others walked to the team plane wearing Pacers' "Boom Baby!" bright yellow shirts.

"Boom baby! Go Pace show!," Clark shouted in the video as she and the rest of the Fever will take on the Atlanta Dream later today in their final WNBA preseason game. The "Boom Baby!" slogan has become a rallying call for the Pacers in honor of former coach and radio broadcaster Bobby "Slick" Leonard.

NO CAITLIN CLARK, NO WIN FOR THE PACERS

Although the video has all the good intentions, many superstitious Pacers fans had a feeling that without Caitlin Clark in the building, the Pacers would be in trouble.

"Oh no! Caitlin not in the building!," one person tweeted.

"OMG, Caitlin Clark is not in Gainbridge. Looks like Tyrese will have to do it himself," another Pacers fan worriedly tweeted.

Turns out they were right.

PACERS HOST THE CAVS IN GAME 4 SUNDAY NIGHT

The Cavaliers came in HOT, holding the Pacers to their lowest single-season-quarter total score of the season, scoring just 13 points in the second quarter on Friday night.

Caitlin Clark has been frequently seen at Pacers games in recent months, including attending Game 5 of the opening round between Indiana and the Milwaukee Bucks as the Pacers would end up advancing to the next round that night.

Fortunately for Pacers fans, Clark should be back in Indiana ahead of Sunday's home game against the Cavs in what many are considering a must-win for the team.

Although she hasn't publicly committed to attending the game, something tells me Caitlin will be in attendance to bring all the positive vibes to the men's team.