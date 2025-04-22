Caitlin Clark Hypes Up Pacers Fan At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers welcomed WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 2 of their first-round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Clark, who led the Indiana Fever to the playoffs in her rookie year, was there to support the Pacers as they aimed to extend their 1-0 series lead.

Even in the offseason, she can’t stay away from basketball.

At halftime, with the Pacers ahead 68-60, Clark energized the crowd by throwing shirts to dedicated Indy fans in the stands. New Fever teammate DeWanna Bonner joined CC at halftime, along with Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

Clark averaged 16.8 points, 7.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game during her debut season, also winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

Pacers fans have been a force throughout the series. In Game 1, they threw off the Bucks, especially Giannis Antetokounmpo, by counting down his lengthy free-throw attempts.

In Game 2, one clever Pacers fan escalated the mind games, placing a visual timer behind the basket in Giannis’ line of sight.

The Pacers, while not the flashiest team, are proving effective. They dominated Milwaukee in Game 1, securing a 117-98 victory, and took a 2-0 lead after winning, 123-115.

Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, recently called the "most overrated" star in the NBA, responded with 16 points in the first half of Game 2 and 21 in the contest. Haliburton added 12 assists.

Surely, Clark's winning ways rubbed off on Indy.

