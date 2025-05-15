Caitlin Clark Raves About Fellow Chiefs Fan Taylor Swift

Clark says the popstar is "one of the sweetest people I've ever been around."

Back in January, Taylor Swift invited Caitlin Clark to join her in her luxury suite to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans. Now, the WNBA Rookie of the Year is opening up about that experience.

While social media lost their mind over a budding friendship between the two stars, Clark took a more humble approach.

"I think what people don’t always realize about people with a certain spotlight, whether it’s her, whether it’s me, whether it’s another professional athlete or a pop star, we’re real people," Clark told ESPN earlier this week. "We’re just having normal conversations as any other person in Arrowhead Stadium that night."

A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Clark is a lifelong Chiefs fan. Meanwhile, Swift became a staple at Arrowhead Stadium when she began dating Kansas City's 10-time Pro Bowl tight end, Travis Kelce.

And Clark had nothing but nice things to say about the world's biggest popstar.

"She loves the Chiefs just as much as I do," Clark said. "I’m talking football with her. She loved it, and just like her passion, and honestly, probably one of the sweetest people I’ve ever been around. And everybody says that when you meet her, but it’s really true. She just treats everybody with the same amount of kindness, and her family was great."

Now that her offseason fun is over, Clark is preparing to build off the success of her strong rookie year. Clark and the Indiana Fever will open their season on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.