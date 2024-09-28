Caitlin Clark Responds To Allegations Fans Are Racist, Calls Out 'Trolls': VIDEO

Caitlin Clark indicated anyone causing problems in the WNBA is nothing more than a troll.

There have been nonstop allegations of racism from fans pretty much from the moment Clark entered the league as the first overall pick.

Lots of fans followed her from the Hawkeyes to the Indiana Fever, and that's why the WNBA is enjoying its most successful season in league history.

However, many players and people in the league have lobbed racism allegations at new fans. DiJonai Carrington has attacked Clark fans for months, Brittney Griner claimed new fans yell racist slurs, the WNBA released a statement about potential police action, NaLyssa Smith claimed people stalk and threaten to kill Carrington and the examples go on and on.

As of publication, no specific credible death threat has ever been presented to the public. Requests for such information have been ignored.

Caitlin Clark responds to racism allegations.

Clark was asked about allegations of racist fans during her Friday exit press conference with the Fever, and stated the following, in part:

"Nobody in our league should be facing any sort of racism, hurtful, disrespectful, hateful comments and threats. You know, those aren't fans. Those are trolls. It's a real disservice to the people in our league, the organization, the WNBA. But there are a lot of really good fans, whether they've been fans for 20+ years or whether they're new fans in our league. I think continuing to uplift this league in a very positive light is the best thing that we can do because there are so many great players. There's so many great teams. There are so many positive storylines that can be written and celebrated and for me that's why I became a fan of this league."

You can watch her full comments starting around 1:40 in the video below.

All things considered, it's a pretty professional and down the middle answer. The Indiana Fever rookie made the point that inappropriate behavior isn't acceptable if it's happening, but noted that anyone engaging in that kind of behavior is simply a troll.

That's an important point to make. As anyone with any kind of public platform will tell you, the internet is loaded with trolls who will say or do anything on social media for attention. It doesn't mean they're fans of Caitlin Clark or even fans of the WNBA.

It means they want attention and will say anything to get it. People of that nature should be ignored because at the end of the day, they're faceless bots with zero power.

There's a huge difference between that and allegations of people screaming slurs in public, which is what Brittney Griner claimed.

What do you think about all the allegations that new fans and fans of Caitlin Clark are racist?