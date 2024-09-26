Caitlin Clark's Teammate Makes Serious Allegations Involving Girlfriend On Rival Team

Caitlin Clark's teammate NaLyssa Smith made a very troubling claim involving her girlfriend DiJonai Carrington.

Carrington and the Connecticut Sun eliminated the Indiana Fever from the WNBA playoffs in game two Wednesday night, and all hell has broken loose in the hours that have followed.

Sun player Alyssa Thomas accused Fever/Clark fans of being racist, the WNBA is now threatening police action and Smith piled on with a tweet going mega-viral.

*FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE PRO-AMERICA AND SPORTS CONTENT*

NaLyssa Smith claims DiJonai Carrington is in danger amid allegations of threats.

In response to a photo of Smith sending her girlfriend flowers ahead of the game, she claimed the Sun player is facing serious threats.

"anyways now that i can respond freely, my girlfriend has been getting death threats, followed , called all type of sh*t. so if sending her flowers to make sure her mental health is okay then coo cry about it," Smith tweeted shortly after midnight.

It's unclear what she means by "respond freely." Her access to social media at no point was restricted. I reached out to Smith and Carrington for comment and to see if any police reports have been filed about the alleged death threats and allegedly being followed. I haven't received a response as of publication.

To make matters even more dramatic and to throw more gasoline on the fire, Carrington took to X after beating Clark and the Fever to suggest her girlfriend needed to be freed from the Indiana roster.

Smith previously deleted a tweet implying her role was being iced out in response to her girlfriend tweeting about touches.

Taking a shot at your teammates and playing time is never a good look.

For those keeping count at home, here's a quick summary of what's happened since the clock hit zero Wednesday night:

Those are just four quick hitters in less than 12 hours after the game ended. As I said when discussing the racism allegations, it can't be completely ruled out that inappropriate things might have been said, but specifics are needed. Nothing should be believed on its face, and that goes for a lot of things in life.

Now, we have Caitlin Clark's teammate claiming DiJonai Carrington has people following her and has death threats. Okay, are the police involved? Is there proof?

When I received a death threat from an LSU fan for criticizing Angel Reese, I immediately released it to the public. Light sanitizes everything.

I will share any update I might receive from Smith or Carrington that I might get after reaching out. So far, it really appears the WNBA isn't ready for primetime or how to handle attention. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.