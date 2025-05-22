Caitlin Clark Puts Dagger In Heart of New York Knicks Fans

Caitlin Clark and I are going to have a bit of an issue with each other for the next week and a half.

I've been a huge advocate for the Indiana Fever superstar, having gotten into social media arguments and been blocked by others for supporting her incredible talent. Then she goes and does me and all of New York City wrong last night after a devastating Knicks loss.

"PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM I'VE EVER SEEN," last season's WNBA Rookie of the Year tweeted.

Not now, Caitlin, come on! Can't you see I'm still in mourning?

Clark tweeted her comment just seconds after the Pacers defeated the Knicks 138-135 in absolutely shocking fashion. There was also that whole Tyrese Haliburton choking thing that went down too, which just added insult and embarrassment to the Knicks' pain.

PACERS LOVE A GOOD COME FROM BEHIND WIN

As far as Caitlin Clark's tweet, as much as I hate to admit it right now, while the Knicks and Pacers are still battling it out, she may be onto something about Indy's late-game heroics.

In all three series so far this postseason, the Pacers have been able to come from behind and win.

- Down 7 points with 40 seconds left to go in the elimination game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

- Down 7 points with 47 seconds left during Game 2 in Cleveland

- Down 14 points with 2:51 left in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Knicks

"Make sure YOU do that tomorrow, GOAT!" one person responded to Clark's tweet.

Another wrote that the Fever is one of the best down the stretch as well thanks to her.

Clark has been reppin' some Pacers' merch in recent weeks, so there's no clout chasing with this one as she truly believes that Indy is capable of winning a Title.

First, however, they'll have to get through a very angry Knicks fanbsase that might want to block Caitlin Clark on social media until this Best-of-Seven series is over.