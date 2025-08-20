Will Caitlin Clark Play Another WNBA Game This Season?

I'm sure you clicked on this article hoping that we would be able to provide a simple "yes" or a simple "no" to the question: "Is Caitlin Clark Going To Play Another WNBA Game This Season?"

Unfortunately, we have no idea because the Indiana Fever seem intent on keeping all the information about Clark's injury to themselves.

Clark suffered a groin injury on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun and hasn't played since. She is listed as "out" according to the WNBA injury report.

That has led some people to suggest that the Fever don't actually expect Clark to play again this year, but the WNBA doesn't want to have her ruled out entirely. Why? Well, that's obvious. Clark is the biggest driver of interest, attention, TV viewership, ticket sales and merchandise sales in the league.

If she were ruled out for the season, how many fans would completely tune out until next year? Now, we're not saying that Clark won't play again this year. Truthfully, we don't know. But the fact that she has been considered "day-to-day" for over a month certainly makes people question what's going on.

Clark's Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham, who recently suffered her own season-ending injury, tried to shut down conspiracy theories that Clark is secretly out of the season.

"That's literally bulls**t. No one's lying," Cunningham said on her podcast, Show Me Something. "When you're an elite-level player, you not being able to play is the hardest part, mentally, physically, emotionally." She went on to say it's "a legit day-by-day type of thing."

On Wednesday, Clark still wasn't practicing with the team and head coach Stephanie White remained vague about the superstar's status.

Sorry, everyone. We wish we had answers.

Right now, the only certainty is uncertainty. Until Caitlin Clark returns to practice or the Fever share a clearer update, fans are left waiting—and speculating—about whether we’ll see her on the court again this season.