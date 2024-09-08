Caitlin Clark Drops 24 In OT Comeback Win, But Is 'Devastated' By Angel Reese's Injury

The good thing about sports is that it gives you multiple chances to redeem yourself. That was true for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in their overtime comeback win Sunday against the Atlanta Dream.

In the first half, Clark was hitting shots, but also giving the ball to the Dream with uncharacteristic regularity. She committed nine turnovers in the game - more than the entire Atlanta team - and six of those came in the first half. That contributed to the Fever being down 48-44 at the half, to a team that entered 12-22 and one spot out of playoff contention.

But man, oh man, did she turn things around in the second half.

Clark finished with 24 points, helping guide Indiana to a 104-100 come-from behind win in overtime. She sank four clutch free throws in extra time and recorded 12 assists throughout the game for yet another double-double.

Aliyah Boston also had a monster game for Indiana, dropping a career-high 30 points , including the bucket that forced overtime.

However, after the game, Clark did not spend a lot of time reminiscing about her stellar performance. Instead, she spent a lengthy amount of time discussing how she was so disheartened by the season-ending wrist injury that Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese suffered last week.

"For me, getting to play against her, her motor is up there — if not the best in the league. She just doesn’t stop working. I thought she had a tremendous year," Clark said. "I thought she came into the league and really did what she’s done well her entire career as long as I’ve known her. It’s really devastating. It’s never anything you want to see from a player."

Ultimately, this means that debate about who will win the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. is over Clark has it in the bag. And the good news is that she is still performing at a level that merits that honor.

The Fever’s next game is Wednesday, when they host the Las Vegas Aces