Angel Reese Announces She Has Season-Ending Injury

The battle for the WNBA Rookie of the Year title has been a heated one, and considering how fascinating it has been to watch as Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky battled it out, it looks like things are ending on a sour note as Reese announced Saturday night that she suffered a season-ending injury.

Reese posted the announcement across her social media accounts and used it to reflect on her first season in the WNBA.

"What a year," the former LSU standout began. "I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol.

"Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next."

Reese did not elaborate on the nature of the injury in her post. Earlier this year while still at LSU, Reese sustained a broken ankle while guarding — of all players — Caitlin Clark. Reese did appear to hurt her wrist in her last game, but there is no indication if that is what ended her season.

"Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers."

The Sky are 12-22 this season, which puts them in eighth place in the standings — the final playoff spot — with just six games left in the regular season.

The Reese-Clark rivalry took the WNBA to another level, so it's a shame to see the season end like this.