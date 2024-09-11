Caitlin Clark Doesn't Take The Bait After Being Asked About Liking Taylor Swift’s Endorsement Of Kamala Harris

Caitlin Clark is focused on her game. Meanwhile, some of Clark's followers are fixated on her social media activity – perhaps too much.

Clark's Instagram activity sparked news early Wednesday after Clark liked Taylor Swift's Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris as president.

READ: Caitlin Clark Likes Taylor Swift Instagram Post Endorsing Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift's endorsement came right after ABC Network's (disappointing) presidential debate, and non-Swifties were quick to point out the lack of tact on display by Swift, who at one point seemed apolitical but is now fully supportive of Kamala Harris for president.

Ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, Clark was questioned about ‘liking’ Swift's Instagram post by USA Today's Christine Brennan.

Brennan's track record as a biased columnist, constantly harping on ‘sexism,' implied that the conversation would inevitably steer toward Clark advocating for Kamala.

Instead, the Indiana Fever rookie gave a balanced answer, saying she followed in Swift's footsteps by using her platform to encourage her fans to vote in November.

Does that mean she's voting for Trump?

Absolutely not (Harris seems obvious as her top pick), but at least C.C. avoided (deliberately) bringing her politics into the limelight, which would inevitably alienate a large chunk of her fan base.

(Republicans buy sneakers, too!)

READ: Idiot Columnist Writes Idiot Column For USA Today Alleging Sexism

Clark had a golden opportunity on Wednesday to show her support for Kamala, but she didn't take it.

She added that she intended to encourage her fans to go out and vote in November.

Clark was asked her opinion on Swift's endorsement of Kamala.

"I think, for myself, I have this amazing platform," Clark responded.

Brennan's heart surely broke at the sound of an uninterested Caitlin Clark.

"So, I think the biggest thing would be is to encourage people to register to vote. I think this is the second time I could vote in an election. That's the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have - the same thing Taylor did."

Previously, New York Liberty center Breanna Stewart swore to help put Harris in office rather than Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Clark added, "And I think, continue to educate yourself on the candidates that we have, polices that they're supporting. I think that's the biggest thing you can do. And that's what I would recommend to every single person that has the opportunity in our country."

Then there are cases like Angel Reese, who surprisingly avoided answering an endorsement question related to Kamala Harris back in August.

Reese acted maturely by keeping her lips shut until she reviewed the Harris team's formal policy.

As the 2024 presidential election nears, the discourse on whom famous figures will vote for will continue.

