Caitlin Clark Likes Taylor Swift Intagram Post Endorsing Kamala Harris

Caitlin Clark appears to be a fan of Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris for President.

The music sensation endorsed the sitting Vice President for President shortly after her Tuesday night debate with Donald Trump.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make," Swift wrote, in part, on the mega-viral post.

Caitlin Clark likes Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Well, it appears the WNBA and Indiana Fever star was a fan of the post from Swift because she liked it on Instagram.

You can see a screenshot of Clark's like below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, some people might want to read into this and make it a huge deal. It shouldn't be. Clark is free to support any politician or like any social media post that she wants.

Will this now being very public stir some controversy? Sure, but it shouldn't. Caitlin Clark isn't parading around cheering for Kamala Harris to be President.

She liked an Instagram post from the most famous woman in the world. It is what it is. There's no need to make a big deal out of it, even though it is interesting.

She's a WNBA player and she's welcome to have whatever opinions she wants. The same goes for every person reading this.

Let me know what you think of the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.