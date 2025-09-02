Caitlin Clark Crawls Toward A Comeback As Fever, WNBA Limp Along

Any day now, Cait. We're all waiting for Greatness.

We know what you're thinking … why has my interest in the WNBA plummeted?

Green sex toys aside, excitement out of the league has fallen off a cliff, and you can thank Caitlin Clark's injuries for that.

Missing her 19th consecutive game on Tuesday in a matchup between the Fever and Mercury, big question marks still hang over Clark's return to the court.

This week, though, we finally received a positive development: Fever coach Stephanie White announced that Clark participated in 5-on-0 work. That means she’s not cleared for contact training, but at least she’s back on the floor, giving it her best.

Clark’s sophomore season, coming off an explosive rookie campaign, has been a bona fide disappointment, largely because of injuries. She’s suffered both groin and ankle setbacks, limiting her to just 13 games this year and forcing her to miss the WNBA All-Star festivities.

Tuesday’s matchup against the Mercury marked her 19th straight absence since suffering a right groin injury on July 15. She later picked up a mild ankle bone bruise on Aug. 7, which further complicated her rehab.

With the WNBA regular season ending in the coming week, there’s little to no shot Clark returns before the postseason.

The Fever currently sits seventh in the WNBA standings.

While sharing updates on her ramped-up rehab, White clarified that Clark will need multiple practices under her belt before she’s cleared to return.

White sounded "hopeful" that Clark would make it back in the regular season—even if no firm timeline has been set.

Coach White said on Tuesday (via ESPN): "She's working as hard as she can to make sure that she is coming back or is capable of coming back. I think that the long-term viewpoint of her health and wellness is the most important thing."

So as it stands, there’s still no telling when Clark will return, if at all this year.

Earlier in the season, Clark also missed around five games with a left quadriceps strain and four with a left groin injury.

Currently, Indy holds a record of 13-14 without Caitlin Clark.

Not only do the Fever need Clark back, the WNBA does, too, based on its waning entertainment factor.

By now, it's easier to picture Clark in her street clothes, cheering from the sidelines, than in her uniform and on the court.

