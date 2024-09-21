Caitlin Clark Could Have A Career Calling Baseball Games: WATCH

Caitlin Clark is used to letting her actions do the talking for her on the basketball court, but the star WNBA Indiana Fever basketball player proved that she can also use her words if necessary as well.

In a hilarious new video, Clark is shown doing some baseball play-by-play commentating while watching the Phillies - Brewers game in her hotel room.

And get this - she was actually good!

WHAT CAN'T SHE DO?!

Donning her "baseball announcing voice," Clark mixed humor with her knowledge of the game that she admits she's a fan of - even hitting some dingers the other week during batting practice before an Indianapolis Indians game.

"And that ball's hit to the shortstop, Rojas throws over to first base anddd that's not going to be enough. That's an infield single by Contreras," Clark begins as her and Fever teammate Lexie Hull share a laugh while she records Clark.

"And here comes the 0-1 pitch, and it's a little outside, a little outside," Clark says, as if she was giving her best Bob Uecker Major League movie impression. "Aaron Nola is on the mound tonight in his Skechers, his red Skechers he's wearing tonight," she astutely observed. "Runner on first, no outs. This brings… someone to the plate," Clark continued. (Sorry, Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell that Clark didn't know who you were. LOL.)

Clark would eventually wrap up the inning "And that brings us to the top of the 5th with the Phillies leading 1-0, we'll be back in a minute, or 30 seconds after a 30 second [commercial] break. Thanks for tuning in!" she joked.

HATERS GONNA HATE

The viral video is a breath of fresh air for Clark as she continues to show that she's a regular person that just wants to have fun despite constantly being degraded by some in the mainstream media. In fact, Clark's alma mater, the University of Iowa, should teach a PR class based on Caitlin's brilliance in maneuvering around and dealing with the constant pressure, labels and criticism that she's unfairly been a part of by the media, even though she literally hasn't said or done anything wrong except play basketball!

Clark's baseball announcing skills come as the rookie WNBA Fever star gears up for the team's first playoff series since 2016 as they face the favored Connecticut Sun in the first round beginning tomorrow at 3pm ET on ABC in a best of 3 series.

If we've learned anything this year during Clark's inaugural WNBA season, you can't count her out - be it on the hardwood floor or even in the broadcast booth!

