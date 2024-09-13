Caitlin Clark Has A Baseball Swing That Will Make Angel Reese Fans Jealous

Move over Bo Jackson, Caitlin Clark may be the next big dual sport athlete!

The star Indiana Fever WNBA basketball player who continues to break records seemingly every other week, proved that she can also hit breaking balls while taking part in some batting practice on Thursday.

Clark was visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates Triple-A affiliate Indianapolis Indians, while rocking an Indians' jersey when she stepped into the team's batting cages.

"Oh, this… this is my JAM!" Clark said after finding the perfect hardwood baseball bat.

Although she can be fierce on the basketball court, Clark showed her caring side as she entered the cage, saying that she was worried that the baseball would ricochet off the cage and hit one of the Indians players that was also in the cage before they told her it was alright.

And with that, Clark swung and absolutely CRACKED the ball.

CLARK CAN DO IT ALL

Par for the course for Caitlin Clark, who continues to show that she can do it all. In high school, Clark was a Varsity soccer player freshman and soophomore year, while also playing softball, volleyball, tennis and basketball growing up.

She also loves the links - while at the University of Iowa breaking scoring records, Clark regularly tried to play rounds of golf 3-4 times a week in the summer, "often having to be chased off by darkness," according to a 2023 Golf Digest article.

And still the Olympic Committee thought that Clark wasn't good enough to make Team USA's women's basketball team this past summer for the Paris Olympics. Once again, Clark proved the doubters wrong as she shows that she can do it all and is a well-rounded athlete and role model.

Side note - how about the Indianapolis Indians still being around? Did the Cleveland Guardians give into outrage culture and get rid of their Indians name too quickly? Hmmm.

With everything coming up Caitlin Clark these days, I'd expect to see a lot more of her across the sports world. During the WNBA's summer break, Clark made an appearance at Yankee Stadium where she got to meet Aaron Judge and hopped on the Yankees YES Network telecast. She was also a part of the Indiana Pacers playoff runs where she hyped up the crowd by roaring in an Indy 500 car.

As I've previously written, it's only a matter of time until she's hosting the ESPYs red carpet with Travis Kelce or appearing on a New Year's Eve countdown show! Until then however, Clark has her sights set on trying to give the Fever as many wins as they can as they are playing to make the playoffs.

