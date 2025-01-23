Caitlin Clark Celebrates Her Birthday With Unreal 3-Point Video

Happy birthday to Caitlin Clark as the WNBA superstar celebrated her 23rd birthday where else, but the basketball court.

Wednesday, the Indiana Fever tweeted a video of Clark spending her time at the team's facilities where she did what any of us would do on our birthday and shoot some 3-pointers. But unlike the rest of us, Caitlin Clark is Caitlin Clark for a reason, as the video showed her netting 50 out of 54 shots as if it was nothing.

CLARK PASSES ON JOINING ‘UNRIVALED’ LEAGUE

Unlike some other WNBA players, Clark decided to opt out of joining any international league this offseason as well as declining to be a part of the newly launched "Unrivaled" women's 3-on-3 league that features the Fever star's contemporaries such as Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart. Many WNBA players choose to play elsewhere during their offseason in order to not only train and get better, but also to make additional income.

It seems that last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year is doing just fine on her own practice schedule, as the birthday shootaround proved.

Last season, Clark set the all-time WNBA record for 3-pointers made with 122, and that's with her having what some could even argue was an off year, as she only made 34.4% of her attempts. During her collegiate career, Clark shot at least 37.8% in three of her four seasons for Iowa.

You can be sure that Clark's opponents weren't too happy to see Clark draining 50 out of 54 shots, as they know that she may well be doing it again - only this time, against them.

CLARK CELEBRATED WITH TAYLOR SWIFT EARLIER

Besides continuing to be impressive on the court, Clark had quite a birthday week when she got to hang out with Taylor Swift at the Chiefs vs Ravens AFC Divisional Game.

Clark was shown numerous times sitting next to Swift in the Chiefs suite - something the longtime Swiftie could never have imagined just a few years ago would happen.

The reason it did happen, though, is exactly what she showed yesterday by not taking a day off from getting better on the court even if it was her birthday. That determination, focus and willpower has made Clark who she is, and for the rest of us - get ready because it's going to be exciting to watch.