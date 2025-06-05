Caitlin Clark Is Baffled By Teammate Lexie Hull's Favorite Weird Snack: Cheddar Cheese & A1

Everyone has a weird food quirk — not me, though; I'm perfect — and Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is befuddled by one such quirk belonging to her teammate, Lexie Hull.

This week, the Fever posted a "Get to know" graphic about Hull, which ran through all kinds of information about her. Stuff like her birthday, her hometown, the fact that she has a dog named Libby, her favorite TV show is Game of Thrones, and her favorite condiment is spicy mayo (which is an off-the-board choice, but a good one).

However, it was the "Weird thing you love" part of the questionnaire that we're going to focus on.

No, you didn't misread that. Her answer was "A1 & Cheddar."

This is where Clark — the biggest name in women's hoops, whether the WNBA likes it or not — chimed in via the comments.

"A1 and cheddar. What does that even mean ? 😂😂😂😂 she’s likes a1 sauce on cheese? Huhhhhhh," she wrote.

I'm with Clark, I have a lot of questions.

We have to assume Hull meant A1 and cheddar together, because neither one of those things on their own is weird.

But how does that work? Does she just sit there with a block of Cracker Barrel sharp cheddar, cutting off slices, and dripping a little steak sauce on it? Does she pour a little dish of A1 like you do with soy sauce at a sushi place and dip it? Does she perhaps marinate the cheddar in the A1? Or does she go the route that should probably get one involuntarily committed, which is to bite off a piece of cheese and then chase it with the steak sauce?

And then, where do crackers fit into this, if at all? I feel like there should be some sort of vessel upon which the cheese is placed.

We're going to need more answers about what is quickly becoming the biggest story today… Aside from the whole thing about the president and the richest man on the planet going at it on social media.

Still, it's a close second.