WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Answers Phoenix's Taunt With An Electric Performance For The Indiana Fever

I must admit, I hardly ever watch WNBA games and feel hyped up. Like sure, it can be fun to watch, but rarely does a game get my adrenaline pumping.

Tonight, that all changed thanks to Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA as a whole was back in action after a break for the Summer Olympics, and Clark’s Indiana Fever faced off against the Phoenix Mercury. Team USA won the gold medal, and Mercury guard Diana Taurasi won some hardware as a part of that team.

However, Clark was not there to help them, and we’ve written at length how it is thoroughly ridiculous that Clark wasn’t in Paris with the team. Nevertheless, Clark remained a class act through all of it and wished the players nothing but the best.

However, the Mercury seemed far less concerned with being classy in how they viewed tonight’s highly anticipated matchup. Earlier this week, the Mercury’s social media team posted a reel that praised Taurasi while throwing shade at Clark.

After all the disrespect she’s gone through with the Olympic snub (and then this), Clark could have easily lashed back out at Phoenix for doing this. But once again, she took the high road and let her play do the talking.

Clark was absolutely scorching Phoenix in the first half, making everyone in a white shirt that guarded her look incompetent. She hit three threes, sank and-1 baskets on consecutive possessions, and dished out four assists in just the first 20 minutes of play.

She may have taken almost a month off of playing ball, but my oh my, it was an inspiring performance. I'm not the only one who was impressed; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was in the house and tweeted out that he was thoroughly impressed with what he saw Clark doing.