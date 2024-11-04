Buyers And Sellers: Broncos Get Edge Rusher As Trade Talks Abound On Eve Of NFL Deadline

Tuesday is a huge day that will define the direction of things and possibly help write history. Yes, it's Nov. 5 and the NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m.

So in this week's edition of the NFL highs and lows we're going to report on the teams riding a high and looking to be buyers at the trade deadline. And we're going to give you teams that are definitely sellers at the trade deadline as they've recognized the 2024 season has been a significant low.

The high side first

Buyers:

Cardinals Get Edge Baron Browning

Atlanta Falcons: Things are looking up for the Falcons. But they're aware to factor in the postseason they have to be able to get top quarterbacks off their spot. And the way to do that is get after the quarterback. The problem for this team is they're last in the NFL with nine sacks. Addressing that is a priority now.

Arizona Cardinals: They lead the NFC West, in case you haven't noticed, and have won three consecutive games, so they've been aggressively in the market for defensive line help. That bore fruit Monday when GM Monti Ossenfort sent the Denver Broncos a sixth-round draft pick in exchange for pass rusher Baron Browning. He has 9.5 career sacks but none this year. Are the Cardinals done? Nope. More work to do, a source said.

Steelers Want To Make Super Bowl Run

Pittsburgh Steelers: They've been in every single wide receiver trade scenario since the offseason and so far, zip. They'll continue to work it because coach Mike Tomlin wants to maximize his team now for what he believes might be a Super Bowl run. Interesting that he thinks that way this year more than some others.

Detroit Lions: OutKick reported last week that the Lions are looking for pass-rush help and that included conversations with the Cleveland Browns about Za'Darius Smith. Other media reported the same over the weekend. And while that is not certain, it is almost certain the Lions will have a new pass-rusher type by the deadline.

Texans Want OL Help

Philadelphia Eagles: GM Howie Roseman is always willing to add talent. And he's trying now. The Eagles would like to upgrade on defense.

Houston Texans: It's hard to get a sense what the Texans are going to do because this organization is locked up about privileged information. Well done, Nick Caserio, journalists hate this. But it's quite obvious what they're trying to do and that's add offensive line help, preferably a swing guard-tackle that is perhaps someone else's depth but would be a starter quality interior lineman for the Texans.

Sellers:

Browns Willing To Deal

Cleveland Browns: Sunday's loss was season-defining in that it wiped away the clarity of a Baltimore victory the week before and offered a sour dose of reality about what this team is about with Jameis Winston at quarterback. It's a team that probably isn't going to rally to the playoffs. So the focus now shifts to weeding out players with issues and planning for the future. Elijah Moore is only 24, but he's unsigned next year, which means the Browns could keep him and sign him to a new deal. Or lose him and get nothing in return. A trade would bring them something in return. Smith seems likely to go because multiple teams value him. Myles Garrett? Nothing would convince the Browns to trade him.

Tennessee Titans: They promise you they still want to see what Will Levis is about so they can make a determination about quarterback next year. But what people miss is that Levis missing games is part of the determination, because durability and availability matter. The Titans have already traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs. They're willing to make the right deals.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Last week they traded starting offensive tackle Cam Robinson. They previously engage in talks about trading receiver Christian Kirk until he was injured. They're willing to listen to teams with needs. Multiple teams have asked the Jaguars about Gabe Davis and obviously, he's still on the roster, but there is outside interest. One more thing: Guard Brandon Scherff is 32 years old and a free agent next year. He's reliable and has been a name one team that didn't wish its name divulged mentioned to OutKick last week as a possible target.

New York Giants: They haven't closed the door on moving edge Azeez Ojulari although his age (24) and production (six sacks) scream keeping him is warranted. The problem is keeping him would require signing him in the offseason and that could get expensive. Same goes with receiver Darius Slayton, whom multiple teams covet even as he's in the concussion protocol. The Giants are sensitive to the idea that trading away players tells everyone they've given up on this season, and they're not fond of that idea even though they're 2-7 and not really in it.

New Orleans Saints: They just fired their head coach Dennis Allen and although interim Darren Rizzi would love a chance to win some games with his current roster, that's not necessarily the direction the team is going to go if someone makes a solid offer for a veteran. Edge rusher Chase Young is the subject of calls, but the return for him would be minimal.