Detroit Lions Search For Pass Rusher Includes A Couple Of Big Name Trade Candidates

The Detroit Lions dominated the Tennessee Titans in practically every way possible on Sunday except in getting consistent pressure on quarterback Mason Rudolph. Coach Dan Campbell's team had one sack.

That was collected by middle linebacker Alex Anzalone, and it made absolutely no one forget the Lions seemingly need to address their pass rush by the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.

"No, we know when the deadline is, so we’ve known what that is," Campbell said. "We’re still talking about it, and they’re still working through it. I’m not concerned. There’s other ways of creating pressure and, yeah, would you like a little more? Yeah, we’d like a little bit more."

Lions Working, Not Panicking

Campbell immediately offered a litany of reasons the Titans are hard to sack. They get the football out quickly – often to a defender, to be honest – and they tried other things against Detroit's man coverage.

"But we’re aware, and we’re still looking at it, but no, I wouldn’t say we’re in panic mode," Campbell said.

The Lions aren't panicking. But they're working.

Multiple league sources tell OutKick the Lions have been active in reaching out to teams about pass rushers. And some names have surfaced as possible trade candidates the Lions might eventually be interested in:

New Orleans Saints edge rusher Chase Young.

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith.

And even Titans defensive end Arden Key, as an outside possibility.

Aidan Hutchinson Loss A Void

None of these players could or would fill the void left by the losses the Lions have endured on their defensive line.

The Lions need an edge rusher after Aidan Hutchinson broke his fibula and tibia two weeks ago and is out for the season – and the playoffs, despite some hope he might return.

The Lions also lost edge rusher Marcus Davenport for the season with an elbow/torn triceps injury in September.

"Hutch, we’re not going to be able to replace Hutch, but there’s other things that we can do …" Campbell said.

One thing is considering some of the players around the league.

Young, 25, is having a solid season with the Saints. He has 2 sacks and 12 quarterback hits in eight games. Young, the second overall pick of the 2020 draft, hasn't lived up to his draft pedigree.

He has not started any games for the Saints, which are his third team in the last year. But an upgrade for the Lions? Probably.

Jadeveon Clowney Subject Of Trade Talk

Clowney is the second-oldest player of the bunch at 31 years old and in his 11th season. He has only one sack and two quarterback hits in six games but last season he collected 9.5 sacks for the Baltimore Ravens.

So the question on Clowney is whether his limited production is due to the fact the Panthers are so bad all around, and he's gotten caught up in the general funk.

Clowney missed two games recently with a shoulder injury, but played 65 snaps for the Panthers on Sunday.

Za'Darius Smith is the oldest player of the bunch and he's perhaps the most effective so far this season. Smith, 32, has five sacks in eight games this season.

Lions Saw Arden Key

Key is interesting because the Lions just got a look at him on Sunday, and he collected two sacks and a forced fumble in the game. That was Key's best game in a season in which he so far has collected three sacks.

Everyone in Detroit understands a team with not just postseason aspirations but Super Bowl aspirations has to get good quarterbacks off their spots. And one obvious way to do that is to improve the pass rush personnel.

That's why Campbell was asked a handful of trade questions in rapid succession on Monday.

So, could a trade be imminent?

"It could be, yeah," Campbell said. "It could be."