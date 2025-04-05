Bulls, Blazers Might Have Authored The Ugliest 30-Second Sequence In NBA History

Everyone makes mistakes at work, but I'd bet you've never messed up as badly at your job as the Chicago Bulls and the Portland Trail Blazers did on Friday night.

You might have had days when you sent an angry email, brought the wrong snack for a lunch social, or clocked in way too late. But the Bulls and Trail Blazers players did the equivalent of all that in just 30 seconds.

It all started with a simple air-ball three off a pick and roll. That’s not super uncommon, but the sequence of events that took place after that miserable shot was anything but normal.

Roll the tape.

That was pathetic! Two horrible layup attempts. An air-ball three. A missed dunk. An alley-oop lob that never had a chance. Yeesh.

Are we sure these are NBA players? You know, the ones who are supposed to be the best in the world at basketball?

Everybody – maybe even especially athletes – is entitled to make a mistake every now and again. (I know for a fact there are a few emails I wish I could have back). And when those mistakes happen in sports, they make for great blooper content.

Read: Ja Morant Fined $75,000 For Continuing To Make Firearm Gestures

But for what seemed like an uncanny amount of time, these so-called "professionals" looked more like a bunch of 40-year-olds at a local rec center who had no idea how to play organized basketball.

I don’t know what takes more talent – that, or playing like a trained professional. You be the judge.