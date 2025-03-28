Awesome Bulls' Buzzer Beater Over Lakers Destroys LeBron

LeBron James got a taste of his own medicine Thursday night when the Chicago Bulls' Josh Giddey drained a half-court buzzer-beating shot for the win.

In one of the most exhilarating 12 seconds of basketball seen in a long, long time, the Bulls came back from being down five points in a memorable way.

12 SECONDS OF HELL FOR THE LAKERS

With the Lakers up 13 points midway through the fourth quarter against the lowly Bulls, many felt that the game was over. That is, except Chicago themselves.

They would bring the lead to within five, but with only 12 seconds left. Chicago gets the ball in, tosses it around a bit before finding Patrick Williams in the corner to hit a three. Then, the Lakers screwed up the inbound pass which was stolen by the Bulls and Coby White drained a three-pointer to take the one-point lead!

The Lakers would call timeout and bring the ball down the court with Austin Reaves heaving the ball up to take the lead with just three seconds left. Chicago, with no timeouts left inbounds the ball, finds Josh Giddey, who is on the other end of the court before dribbling to half-court and chucking the ball in the air - FULL SWOOSH and the W!

Boom. Nothing better than a last-second miracle of a shot going in - especially when it's just a day after LeBron James did the same for the Lakers the night before via a tip-in.

I mean, if I'm Josh Gidday, I have this painted as a damn mural when people walk into my house. Look at this beautiful, beautiful sight:

And as far as LeBron, who finds himself in an ego vs. ego battle with Stephen A. Smith, it'd be a real shame if the ESPN personality tweeted him this photo, wouldn't it?