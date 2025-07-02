Buffalo Bills Rookie Faces Sexual Assault Allegation From Former UK Student

Buffalo Bills first-round pick Maxwell Hairston, selected 30th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, is facing serious allegations of sexual assault from a 2021 incident during his time at the University of Kentucky, as detailed in a recent lawsuit.

The lawsuit against the 21-year-old was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, according to The Athletic.

Hairston is accused of entering a woman's dorm room without permission and sexually assaulting her, including rape, after she allegedly denied his advances.

The woman "filed a police report and went to the hospital to receive a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner exam after the incident."

The allegations against Hairston were reportedly first brought to light in 2022 when the woman shared details and a police report on her social media account.

She posted, "On March 25, 2021, I was r4ped [sic] in my own dorm room at the University of Kentucky by a football player, Maxwell Hairston. He was not charged. I went to the hospital. I filed a police report. I hired an attorney. UK [University of Kentucky] failed me, hold your student-athletes accountable."

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has previously commented on the allegations, stating that the front office performed sufficient research into the allegations first raised against Hairston and that the U of Kentucky product is "an impeccable kid."

As of current reporting, the Buffalo Bills have not issued a further statement addressing the recent lawsuit filed against Hairston.

Check back with OutKick as the story develops.

