Bills Fans Drive 5 Hours To Shovel Snow At Buffalo Stadium As 'Wedding Gift' For Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld

Buffalo Bills fans are just different. If they're not jumping through tables while tailgating or drinking their body weight in booze, odds are they're trying to do everything in their power to help the franchise any way they can. The father-son duo of Zach and Steve Pryor did just that on Sunday morning after the Buffalo area was hammered by a snowstorm.

Orchard Park, New York, where Highmark Stadium is located, took on nearly 23 inches of snow over the weekend leaving the staff at the stadium with their hands incredibly full to clear the seats and field ahead of Bills' Sunday night contest against the San Francisco 49ers.

As they often do in the event of serious snow storms, Buffalo fans volunteered to help, and the Pryor men joined in despite not even living in New York.

Steve and Zach jumped in their car early Sunday morning, around 4:30 AM to be exact, and made the five-hour drive from Marietta, Ohio to Orchard Park to shovel snow. The two didn't even have tickets to the game, but felt compelled to help out.

Zach called it a "wedding present" for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who got engaged to actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. Again, Buffalo Bills fans are just different.

With the power of social media and the fact that Bills fans seem like one ginormous family, it's a safe bet that someone in Bills Mafia will find two tickets to the game and send them Zach and Steve's way.

There is still a chance that more snow will fall during Sunday night's contest with the temperatures not expected to get above 30 degrees at any point.

Dec. 1 arrived with some authority in the Buffalo area this year, and Bills fans wouldn't want it any other way.