Bills Versus 49ers Still On As Lake Effect Storm Continues To Pound Western New York

Of course, it's been snowing in Western New York the last day or so. It's December. And the Buffalo Bills are playing.

This is what happens.

So, Sunday night's nationally telecast game between the Bills and San Francisco 49ers is having to overcome some challenges because the snow has been particularly harsh the last 24 hours and that stuff doesn't just melt away and clear itself.

Lake Effect Snow Warning In Effect

The National Weather Service is forecasting more snow during the day on Sunday. Local forecasts have been predicting around one inch of snow on the ground per hour since early Saturday.

That's around Highmark Stadium. Other areas further south are getting more.

And as winds whipping up to 20 MPH are not predictable, the greater snowfall could drift north toward the stadium or stay south.

At any rate, do the math…

It's been snowing for over 24 hours. There's still maybe four more hours before the snow is forecast to subside. That's about 2 ½ feet of snow on the ground.

Oh, and Orchard Park currently remains under a Lake Effect snow warning until 1:30. And snow showers are predicted during the game Sunday evening.

Game Remains As Scheduled For Now

The NFL says it is monitoring the weather but currently has no intentions of changing the venue or kickoff, which is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

The Bills love this, by the way. Why do you think they're putting it on their social media so much? It is reporting the facts on the ground, yes. But it is also sending a message to the 49ers. Something for the visitors to think about.

Sunday in Santa Clara, CA., where the 49ers train, is forecast to be in the mid-60s. And that's typical for that area this time of year.

So you get the (snow) drift: The 49ers don't typically deal with this kind of weather and certainly do not prepare for games in it.

The Bills?

Bills Now How To Respond To Weather

"We've been through it before, so we have some experience with it," Bills coach Sean McDermott said last week. "We can't control the weather. I think He can control the weather. I know He can control the weather. So it's really about how we respond to it."

The Bills typically respond very well in that they hire volunteers to augment their own snow removal crews to work in and around Highmark Stadium.

The local municipalities, meanwhile, are expert at clearing roads. Those people clear roads like the dickens, in fact.

"Our staff does a phenomenal job for the years that I've been here," McDermott said. "I've always been amazed since moving here, that you can get a foot, 2 feet, 3 feet, 7 feet and the roads are cleared in some miraculous way.

"So, credit to the people that are out there working and will continue to work this winter as we get into the snowy months, days and weeks here…"