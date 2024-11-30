Josh Allen’s Ex Says She Was Hacked Following Wild Post About QB’s Engagement

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially off the market after he proposed to his girlfriend, actress Hailee Steinfeld, and now his ex-girlfriend is claiming she was hacked after her account was caught leaving a wild comment on Instagram.

The news of Allen and Steinfeld's engagement broke earlier this week, and because this is the Internet, someone thought to circle back to Williams and troll her a little bit.

Not exactly cool, but this is often how the Internet works.

"Haven't found the next pro athlete??" someone asked her in the comments of an Instagram post, according to Page Six.

Well, Williams — or at least her account — fired back.

"Luckily my boyfriend owns a team and doesn’t play for one," the comment reads. Don’t have to be with another brain dead CTE athlete."

Whoa. That no one wants to get a life update about an ex like that, but man, she — I mean her account — went for the jugular.

However, Williams now says that she wasn't the one who left that comment, saying that her account has been hacked multiple times recently.

"My accounts have been hacked several times tonight," Williams wrote in her Instagram story on Friday night. "Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips please Imk."

Well, if you're going to get hacked, the best-case scenario is for you to be at the hands of someone who will fiercely defend your honor in the comment section.

We've got to take Williams' word for it — maybe she really was hacked — but I still am such a fan of the "I was hacked" defense. At the very least it buys you some time to get your bearings.

Remember when Shannon Sharpe used it? Within hours he admitted he hadn't been hacked at all.

I'm going to start using it. Not for anything salacious — I'm too boring for that to happen — but next time I write a joke on X that bombs, just assume my account was hacked by someone very unfunny.