Buffa-Loaded: Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa Joins Bills With One-Year Deal

Published|Updated

Scared of the Buffalo Bills, yet?

The Bills' defensive front got younger — and stronger — after adding five-time Pro Bowler and splash free agent, Joey Bosa on Tuesday.

Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Buffalo signed the 29-year-old Bosa to a one-year, $12.6-million deal, with incentives tucked in for a potentially sweeter payday, as confirmed by OutKick's Senior NFL reporter Armando Salguero.

READ: Chargers Shock By Splitting With Beloved Pass Rusher Joey Bosa

Bosa’s arrival follows Buffalo’s release of veteran pass rusher Von Miller, 35, just days earlier—a cost-saving salary-cap move that pocketed the team an estimated $8.5 million.

Joey Bosa. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

With Bosa, the rabid Bills Nation eagerly welcomes a formidable, fan-favorite quarterback disrupter, celebrated for his standout days in San Diego and Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-6 Bosa earned praise as a leader on the Chargers’ defense over the past nine seasons. He departed the Chargers as their second-all-time sack leader with 72, trailing only Leslie O’Neal’s 105.5.

Bosa’s addition bolsters a Buffalo Bills defensive line that took a slight step back in 2024. Ranking mid-tier among all defenses with just 39 sacks as a unit, the line — featuring Miller, Ed Oliver, and Greg Rousseau last season — fell short of expectations.

Getting new blood with Bosa and extending Greg Rousseau to a sizable deal, the Bills defense expects 2025 to be a rebound.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)