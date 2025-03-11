Buffa-Loaded: Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa Joins Bills With One-Year Deal

Scared of the Buffalo Bills, yet?

The Bills' defensive front got younger — and stronger — after adding five-time Pro Bowler and splash free agent, Joey Bosa on Tuesday.

Buffalo signed the 29-year-old Bosa to a one-year, $12.6-million deal, with incentives tucked in for a potentially sweeter payday, as confirmed by OutKick's Senior NFL reporter Armando Salguero.

Bosa’s arrival follows Buffalo’s release of veteran pass rusher Von Miller, 35, just days earlier—a cost-saving salary-cap move that pocketed the team an estimated $8.5 million.

With Bosa, the rabid Bills Nation eagerly welcomes a formidable, fan-favorite quarterback disrupter, celebrated for his standout days in San Diego and Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-6 Bosa earned praise as a leader on the Chargers’ defense over the past nine seasons. He departed the Chargers as their second-all-time sack leader with 72, trailing only Leslie O’Neal’s 105.5.

Bosa’s addition bolsters a Buffalo Bills defensive line that took a slight step back in 2024. Ranking mid-tier among all defenses with just 39 sacks as a unit, the line — featuring Miller, Ed Oliver, and Greg Rousseau last season — fell short of expectations.

Getting new blood with Bosa and extending Greg Rousseau to a sizable deal, the Bills defense expects 2025 to be a rebound.

