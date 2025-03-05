Chargers Shock Fans By Splitting With Beloved Pass Rusher Joey Bosa

Chargers fans, it's the end of an era.

The Los Angeles Chargers officially released longtime pass rusher Joey Bosa on Wednesday evening.

Bosa will leave a mark behind on the franchise, particularly as their second-all-time leader in sacks with 72, behind Leslie O'Neal (105.5).

LA's decision shook Bolts fans, begging for answers behind the Chargers' ‘cold-blooded’ move.

For starters, the Chargers' move will save the team a boatload of money, offloading $25.3 million from their books, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Last season, Bosa tallied 22 tackles, two forced fumbles and five sacks.

Bosa was crowned the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year — picked third overall by the formerly named San Diego Chargers. The Ohio State phenom caught on quickly with the Chargers' faithful.

As the years passed, Bosa started running into injuries more commonly — missing 23 games in the past three years.

Bosa also lost some of the command on the Chargers' defensive front when Khalil Mack arrived, though the pair made a good tandem. Bosa and Mack were named as 2024 Pro Bowlers.

The Chargers' most consistent unit last year was their defense, led by DC Jesse Minter, which prompted fans to question if next year, without Bosa, could go in the other direction. But with Mack and safety Derwin James, the Chargers still boast power on their defense.

As far as QB pressures go, Joey Bosa ranked 75th among pass rushers last season with 19 total. His brother, Nick Bosa, ranked eighth with 37.

Chaos will ensue after the franchise tag deadline rolls on. Perhaps Joey can join his brother in San Francisco … though the Niners have been selling more than buying lately.

(Who will come knocking for 29-year-old Joey Bosa first?)

Happy Trails, Joey.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela