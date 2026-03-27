Buff Florida Fan Becomes Buff Nebraska Fan, Goes 0-For-2 In March Madness

I feel like I've been stabbed in the heart!

Do you guys remember "Buff Florida Fan?"

I think it's safe to say we all know Buff Florida Fan at this point, and how could you not?

The man with the jet black hair, medium Gators jersey, and biceps that looked like SpongeBob's inflatable arms was plastered all over our TV screens during Florida's first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament in Tampa.

The announcers couldn't get enough of him. The internet couldn't get enough of him.

Hell, I even wrote an entire article about him this past weekend.

Then he took some pictures with 7'9" Gators center, Olivier Rioux, and poof, he was gone.

Or was he?

It turns out, Buff Florida Fan had some extra time on his hands and a couple plane tickets to Houston, because he showed up to Nebraska and Iowa's Sweet 16 matchup in Space City.

But he didn't just go as a neutral observer. Oh, no!

It would appear Buff Florida Fan is now Buff Nebraska Fan (complete with the same size medium tank).

I feel like I've been stabbed in the heart!

As Paulie Walnuts would say, "How much more betrayal can I take?"

I thought this man was ride or die with the Gators. What in the hell is he doing wearing a Cornhuskers jersey?

As many have pointed out, this was likely a hate-watch for our pumped-up hoop-head, as you'll note the camouflage Gators hat still present on top of his head.

He was just rooting for the team that sent his boys home early this tournament.

But I have to be honest with you, even if I was there to hate watch another team, I'd either go in neutral colors or just wear my Gator gear.

It actually looks like Buff Basketball Fan originally planned on that, showing up in all black before donning the Nebraska jersey.

I couldn't stomach putting on another team's jersey to root against the ones who knocked my team out.

Some would call that "beta mentality," but I doubt anyone has ever said that to this guy's face, so I think I'll plead the fifth and pass on that one.

One thing is for sure, though. This guy cannot watch any more Florida basketball games in person.

He is 0-for-2 when it comes to teams he's rooting for in the tournament, and he might be cursed, given how disastrous the end of that Iowa-Nebraska game was.

I better see some signs up on the doors of Exactech Arena!

No entry!