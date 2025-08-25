Desmond Watson Out In Tampa After Weight Standoff With Bucs

NFL’s heaviest rookie Desmond Watson gets waived, weight proves too much.

Monday’s serving up some extra-heavy news.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans — and NFL weight-watchers — were bummed to learn that rookie DT Desmond Watson, touted as the heaviest player in league history, has been waived.

The Bucs reportedly pushed to keep Watson on one condition: drop pounds from his near-470-lb. frame.

Watson, 22 and a Florida native, opened training camp on the non-football injury list while trying to slim down. At his Gators Pro Day, he tipped the scales at 464 pounds. He reportedly shed some weight before preseason but was still north of 450, which kept him sidelined.

GM Jason Licht previously revealed that the Bucs gave Watson strict weight goals throughout camp as an ultimatum for a roster spot. He was barred from practice until he trimmed down — but he never showed enough hunger to get on the field.

NFL fans, including OutKick’s Zach Dean, were rooting to witness history and see the behemoth play meaningful snaps.

Now the question lingers: can Watson get serious about cutting weight — and will another NFL team take a chance on size alone?

It’s been a busy few days for the Bucs’ front office.

On Sunday, Tampa Bay also released Shiloh Sanders, son of Coach Prime, after he sparked a fight in the preseason finale against Buffalo.

