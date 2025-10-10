Bucks Guard AJ Green Posts Bible Verse On Team's X Account

Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green gave us the most wholesome X feed cleanse earlier this week.

On Thursday, the Bucks had the brilliant idea of letting some players post whatever message they wanted through the team’s official X account. It can be a risky approach given how crazy some athletes can be on socials, but the Bucks kept it chill and fun. Here are just a few.

From Kyle Kuzma:

From Giannis Antetokounmpo :

From Giannis’ brother, Thanasis:

But it was Green — affectionately known in Milwaukee as "Dairy Bird" — who posted the most memorable one. He took the opportunity to write John 14:6, a Bible verse, on the account.

The post currently has 40,000 likes, by far the most of the player's posts.

This is just the latest example of athletes choosing to praise God after games, and its happened in a wide variety of sports . What makes this post stand out a little more is that it shows what Green chooses to prioritize.

This guy has been a backup for the entirety of his three-year career , so he easily could have decided to say something that would have given him a lot of attention. Instead, he chose to share his faith with the world and offer a glimpse of how to experience the thing he treasures most.

Green isn’t just evidently a great dude either. In a preseason game against the Pistons on Thursday, he was cooking from deep.

A faithful Christian and a certified bucket. Can this guy be any more likable?