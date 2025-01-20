God Is Present In The NFL And Attention On That Has Increased This Postseason

After his most bitter defeat of the season, one which dashed his team's championship hopes and ended its season, Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans opened his postgame press conference in front of a room full of reporters this way:

"First off, I always want to give honor and glory to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the many, many blessings," Ryans said. "He has blessed me with and blessed our team. I am proud of our guys. Good year. It was good to be here in this spot. Unfortunately, we didn’t get it done today. Congratulations to the Chiefs. They beat us today. Those guys deserve it, and they did a good job."

Texans Lean On God After Loss

Minutes later, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, fighting to stay composed amid his great disappointment, talked about a season that is now over.

"I think we grew tremendously," he said. "I would say as a collective and personally. This year has had ups and downs, but I’m grateful for it all. It’s hard to learn on the mountain top and in the wilderness. The valley is where you get your learning experiences. God is teaching you things at that time.

"This year has been one of those tough years. I learned more than ever that my rock is Jesus Christ. Whenever I hit rock bottom, I know I can lean on him. That’s what I’ve learned this year. I’m super grateful for the tough and good times."

This is not about the Texans and their perspective following a loss.

This about what is happening around the NFL. This is about what we saw and heard countless times before and after playoff games.

Media Ignores God References

You probably missed it because other media doesn't report it.

It's the role God plays in the lives of so many of these NFL players. And how there's a new boldness by many to share that publicly.

The league that is often cold, secular and, yes, even woke at times, is increasingly being populated by men who worship God. And those men are boldly open about it.

Crazy, right?

In victory and defeat, these players and coaches talk about the role of God in their lives. It's often unsolicited. Of course, it is.

You know no reporter is typically asking anyone about God.

But the message pours out anyway.

New Star Jayden Daniels Talks About God

Jayden Daniels is headed to the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles after what has been a revelation of a rookie season. He has become the next hot thing for a league that worships star quarterbacks.

But amid that, this emerging star quarterback worships God.

He has made that point in multiple nationally televised postgame interviews, including the one he did after the Commanders upset the Lions on Saturday.

Reporter asks Daniels what he and his teammates knew before beating the Lions that no one else did. And the answer isn't about what he knew but who he knew.

"Man, it starts with our faith in God," Daniels said.

Later, reporters ask how Daniels can remain poised and play with a calmness and equanimity amid all the game's turmoil and again, the answer is God.

Sean McDermott Praises God

"First and foremost, he's an unbelievable person," Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin said of Daniels. "He's led by the Lord. And he's so humble. He works his tail off each and every day. He loves to win and is one of the most competitive people I've played with."

It should be noted that it's not just players making the importance of their faith known in the open. Coaches who are leading and affecting entire franchises are showing their faith in God as well.

We've seen John Harbaugh lead his team in the Lord's prayer after every game. He even dedicated the season to God. And you just read about Ryans.

But they are not alone. This is Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott after Sunday's victory over the Ravens:

"First and foremost praise God," McDermott said to start his postgame presser. "What a blessing it is tonight to be here, to be in front of these fans and coach in an environment like that. Two great teams going up against each other, two great quarterbacks going against each other as well and I'm really thankful for the blessing God gave us tonight."

There was no question asked before he said that. He began with that.

Chiefs Owners Share Scripture

This is happening throughout the league. The Chiefs are led by the Bible-believing Hunt family and the team doesn't hide how prayer impacts them.

And I know where the naysayers are going. It's easy to credit or praise God in victory and success.

Except, Ryans did it after a defeat. So did Stroud. So have the Ravens.

These strong people are often leaning on the Lord when they're weakest. When they've suffered grand failures.

They are not part-timing their faith.

And during these playoffs that has become more and more evident.