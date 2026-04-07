Bubba Watson Jokes About Tiger Woods Blocking Him While Offering Up Words Of Encouragement

Bubba Watson offered up support for Tiger Woods following his recent car accident and subsequent DUI arrest, but the two-time Masters champion also gave a hilarious glimpse into their friendship as well.

While meeting with the media ahead of what will be his 18th appearance in the Masters, Watson was asked what he would say to Woods if he had the opportunity to talk to him, as it relates to his recent developments off the golf course.

Watson, who has always worn his emotions on his sleeve, opened up with some heartfelt sentiments about Woods and their long-time friendship, but ultimately turned things back into a lighthearted comment, joking that Tiger actually blocked his phone number.

"I could care less about Tiger's golf," Watson began. "I've always been in his ear. I told him that I wanted to be here for his next major. I was here in '19. We were in the champions locker and I made a lot of the champions come down to congratulate him. That was very emotional.

"I told him from day one that we started hanging out back in '06, '07, somewhere in there, that I'm pulling for him as a human being, forget his golf, I could care less about his golf.

"Anybody that's struggling with anything, I feel for him because I've went through a lot of mental stuff. So yeah, I always pull for him. I don't have his phone number anymore. He blocks me because I make fun of him all the time."

Watson's offerings about Woods are the same that the entire golf world — from players to fans — have shared following his most recent accident away from the golf course. It's not about whether we see Woods hit another competitive golf shot, it's about his life away from the game.

Woods, who recently announced he was stepping away from golf to seek treatment following his second DUI charge, won't be on the grounds of Augusta National this week for the 90th edition of the Masters.

READ: Tiger Woods Had No Real Choice But To Miss The Masters

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley shared a statement offering full support to Woods.

"Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament fully support Tiger Woods as he focuses on his well-being," Ridley's statement began. "Although Tiger will not be joining us in person next week, his presence will be felt here in Augusta."

Tiger Woods turned over his SUV and was charged with two misdemeanors, including DUI with property damage, in a residential area in Florida on March 27. He was previously arrested for driving under the influence in Florida in May 2017.