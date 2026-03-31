Tiger Woods Stepping Away From Golf To 'Seek Treatment' Following DUI Arrest

Woods said he understood 'the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today.'

Tiger Woods is stepping away from golf "to seek treatment" after his DUI arrest Friday in Jupiter Island, Florida, after a rollover crash.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods said in a statement posted on social media.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

"I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

Woods released the statement after entering a plea of not guilty, waiving his arraignment and demanding a trial with a jury Tuesday.

Woods' attorney, Douglas N. Duncan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

Woods was arrested in Florida with prescription opioids found in his pocket after being involved in a rollover crash Friday, according to court documents.

The 15-time major winner was arrested on charges of driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level (BAL) test after law enforcement said his vehicle collided with another while driving impaired.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported observing several signs of impairment after the crash. They noted Woods was "sweating profusely," his movements appeared "lethargic and slow" and his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" as well as "extremely dilated" after removing his sunglasses.

Woods admitted to being distracted before the crash.

"Woods stated he was looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station and did not notice the vehicle in front of him slowing down," deputies wrote in the affidavit.

After Woods was placed under arrest, authorities found "two white pills inside Woods’ left side pant pocket," which were later identified as hydrocodone, a prescription pain relief opioid.

Woods submitted to a Breathalyzer test after being booked in Martin County Jail, clearing a 0.00 result on both samples. However, he declined to submit a urine test, which resulted in another charge.

This marks the second DUI arrest for Woods in the last decade. He was also taken into custody on Jupiter Island in 2017 after being asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle at 3 a.m. after taking prescription drugs.

Woods was also involved in a 2021 rollover crash that resulted in serious leg injuries and emergency surgeries, which is what he was alluding to during the field sobriety tests.

Woods had just returned to The Golf League earlier this month for his first round of competition since undergoing more surgeries on his back while also needing to repair a torn Achilles.