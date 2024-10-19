Bubba Wallace, A Famous Trump-Basher, Shocks The World With His Stance This Time Around

Brace yourselves: Bubba Wallace is checking in with his first political endorsement of the cycle. I know – a little late in the season to be offering up opinions, but better late than never!

They call it an October surprise for a reason, you know.

Bubba, of course, wasn't exactly shy about his preference back in 2020. Remember 2020? God, that was awful. Everything about that year was just awful. Wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah. Bubba! The whole noose incident at Talladega – which turned out to be complete and utter nonsense – led to an avalanche of opinions from NASCAR's most controversial star.

He was on every liberal talk-show in America for days on end talking about it, and even put out this little gem slamming then-president Donald Trump for calling the whole thing a hoax.

(It was, by the way, and I don't even blame Bubba completely for it. That was a NASCAR problem. Trust me, I know. I don't have time to get into it right now, but believe me, the wokes in the garage were on HIGH ALERT during that time period and things spiraled out of control.)

Anyway, here's the tweet:

"… always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! ... Even when it's HATE from the POTUS."

Yeah, pretty clear stance there from Wallace. NASCAR fans weren't thrilled, obviously, and he's been on shaky ground ever since.

Now, four years later, Wallace – older, wiser, married and now a dad – is singing a much different tune. Frankly, this is one we should all be able to get behind:

Bubba Wallace may have figured it out, finally

From our pals over at Fox Digital:

"My beliefs stand strong in just being good humans to other people is the best way to go about life," Wallace said. "No matter what side you're on, no matter what color you are, at the end of the day we're in this world together and we have to make it work together.

"And I think I've said that from day one and that hasn't changed and nor will it change."

Bubba, for those wondering, didn't take a side this time. He was asked in the same interview why he was throttling back this time around.

"Investing my time into that seems like a waste of time," he said.

Look, say what you want, hate Bubba or not – but I'm 100% on board with all of that. Frankly, it's the biggest problem in this miserable political era we're in right now. We all just sort of hate each other.

The Dems hate us. We hate them. There's no real in between.

And the worst part? It's all just for show. It's all nonsense. They don't really hate Donald Trump. They don't think he's Hitler. I just watched Chuck Schumer yuck it up with Trump for 20 minutes at the Al Smith dinner two nights ago. Come on. It's all BS.

But we live in a world where we all have to despise each other and any sane, normal conversation is out of the question because that's not kosher. It's silly, but it's where we're at.

Anyway, all that to say that Bubba not bashing Trump this time around and simply saying A) it's a waste of time to get involved, and B) we should all just relax and be good humans is 100% the right move to make and one all NASCAR fans should at least respect.

Don't know what changed, and I don't care. Maybe he actually believes it? Maybe he's just older, wiser, and truly doesn't have time for that crap anymore. Lord knows I get that.

Maybe his new boss is Michael Jordan, who, of course, knows better than anyone that Republicans buy sneakers, too.

Whatever the case, I'm all for it.

Now, let's go have a big weekend.

