Bryson DeChambeau Watching SpaceX Starship Launch While Standing Next To Donald Trump May Be Video Of The Year

Bryson DeChambeau was on hand for what was the sixth test flight of Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship rocket launch on Tuesday, and the two-time U.S. Open champion seemed to enjoy himself, to put it mildly.

DeChambeau shared a video of him reacting to the rocket launch in Texas, and outside of the fact that he looks as if he's witnessing the most beautiful thing in the history of mankind, there are other aspects that need to be unpacked here.

For starters, that is President-Elect Donald Trump standing about three feet from him.

DeChambeau and Trump go way back with the two having played a ton of golf together. To put their relationship into perspective, DeChambeau wasn't just in attendance for Trump's winning Election Day party earlier this month, the President-Elect called him onto the stage during his victory speech, to which the golfer obliged while rocking a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.

Despite the fact that the two are clearly close acquaintances, there is something both awesome and hysterical about DeChambeau standing next to the President-Elect watching a rocket owned by the man who owns X being launched into the air on a Tuesday afternoon.

Only in America, and I mean that in the most positive of ways.

DeChambeau writing the caption "I've never been so inspired" under the photo also makes for an instant classic. It's incredibly fitting for the man whose nickname is ‘The Mad Scientist’ given his self-professed love of physics, but one of the best golfers in the world saying he's inspired by a rocket ship is truly amazing.

As for the rocket launch itself, Starship, the most powerful rocket ever assembled, made a successful landing as it splashed down into the Indian Ocean. Despite the booster rocket not making a previously planned tower catch, the mission appeared to be successful.

Musk ultimately intends to use the Starship rocket system to send not just cargo, but humans, to Mars. Under the Artemis program, NASA also intends to use Starship to land humans on the moon at some point this decade.