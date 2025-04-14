Bryson DeChambeau Shares 'Motivated' Message After Suffering Defeat At The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau began Sunday's final round of the Masters two shots back of Rory McIlroy. He walked off of the first green tied for the lead after an opening double bogey from McIlroy on the opening hole. DeChambeau then made birdie on the Par 5 second hole, looked up, and found himself alone atop the leaderboard.

The 2025 Masters was his to lose over the next 16 holes, and unfortunately for DeChambeau, he quickly lost grip of the green jacket.

Momentum swung into McIlroy's corner for the first time all day across the third and fourth holes with DeChamebau carding back-to-back bogeys, and from there, the two-time U.S. Open champion began to stumble.

DeChambeau, who very clearly did not have his A-game over the weekend, ultimately shot 75 on Sunday to finish four shots shy of getting into a playoff with Justin Rose and McIlroy.

On Monday, the LIV golfer posted a message for his fans not only congratulating McIlroy for completing the career Grand Slam, but letting them know he's "motivated" to get back to work.

"It was a battle all week, and even without my best stuff, I proved to myself that I have the ability to win this tournament one day," DeChambeau wrote on X.

"It’s tough, but moments like this have taught me a lot and now I’m more motivated than ever to get back to work. Thank you all for the unwavering support this week! We will be back. Huge congratulations to Rory on an incredible achievement in completing the career Grand Slam of golf. He deserved to get this one."

DeChambeau will get the next two weeks off before LIV's next event in Mexico City, set to begin on April 25.

After a relatively quiet couple of years in major championships, DeChambeau has gone T-6, 2, 1, missed cut, T-5 in his last five major starts.