Bryson DeChambeau Explains Why He Hit Nearly 400 Golf Balls During Masters Practice Session

One of the narratives you'll always hear heading into the Masters is that a player can't contend at Augusta National if they're in the process of searching and trying to find something with their swing in the days leading up to Thursday's opening round.

If you subscribe to that idea, well then you can't be bullish on Bryson DeChambeau's chances this week after his gnarly practice session on Tuesday.

One of the new features the Masters introduced this year is the ‘Range Tracker’, where you can click on any player's name and re-watch their range sessions. The tracker also keeps up with the exact number of range balls every player hits that day, and DeChambeau's ball count was not like any others.

Earlier on Tuesday, Max Homa turned heads by hitting 247 range balls, which wasn't exactly all that surprising to see given his recent struggles on the course.

DeChambeau made that number look like child's play, however, as he hit 393 golf balls.

Not only did he hit nearly 400 balls on the practice tee, but he also played the back nine on Tuesday afternoon, likely putting his shot count well over 450 with players hitting a handful of different shots around the greens during their practice rounds.

DeChambeau was asked why exactly he hit 393 range balls when he arrived at the practice tee on Wednesday morning and explained he was looking to find a certain feel with his irons.

"I played the back nine late in the afternoon yesterday, and just felt like I wasn't all the way there with my iron game and felt like I needed to be a bit more precise," DeChambeau explained. "Came out here and hit some golf balls, hit however many I hit, it was a lot, and got some stuff dialed in and figured out so that's what makes me comfortable. Once I get that certain feel, play that draw, it's what makes me comfortable."

DeChambeau is more often than not the last player to leave the practice tee at major championships, and he kept the tradition alive of pounding golf balls into the sunset ahead of this week's Masters.