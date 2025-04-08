Bryson DeChambeau Apologizes For 'Disrespectful' Comment About Augusta National Ahead Of The Masters

As Bryson DeChambeau was in the midst of his extreme bulk in 2020, looking to become the longest hitter in the world, he arrived at Augusta National and claimed that the home of the Masters was a "Par 67" for him as opposed to a Par 72. His comment caused a serious stir in the moment, and then he backed it up with a T-34 finish, which turned him into a human punching bag among the media.

Now, ahead of what will be his ninth career Masters start, the American has explained that he has done a bit of reflecting over the last handful of years. While he doesn't regret what he said given that it helped shape him into who he is today, he did offer up an apology for his past comment about the golf course.

"I’ve always since said I don’t regret saying that 67 thing, because I learned from that experience, and it made me a better person," DeChambeau told The Telegraph. "But do I wish I hadn’t said it? I do. Really, I do.

Because it impacted some people negatively and I don’t want that, no matter how much of a benefit it might have been to me maturing. I can see that it was disrespectful to some and I’m sorry for that. Boy, it was a humbling experience."

Amid his regretful comments, DeCheambeau went on to offer up a rather unique statement about never disrespecting Augusta National "internally."

"It was motivation for myself and not intended as anything otherwise. I’ve never disrespected Augusta internally," DeChambeau continued.

"It’s the one I want to win. I stand there on the range and hit shots into the sun as it’s going down and I think to myself, ‘this is heaven, imagine being a part of this history."

Letting the world know that he's never disrespected the home of the Masters under his breath is some on-brand stuff from DeChambeau, but it's that sort of thing that makes him so interesting.

DeChambeau is entering this week's Masters after putting together his best major championship season of his career a year ago with a T-6 in the 2024 Masters, a solo second at the PGA Championship, and a victory at the U.S. Open before missing the cut at The Open across the pond.