Bryson DeChambeau Can't Wait To Chirp Rory McIlroy At The Ryder Cup: 'I'll Get Into His Ear'

Bryson will do his best to get under Rory's skin.

Bryson DeChambeau will make his return to the U.S. Ryder Cup team this Fall after missing out on the biennial event two years ago, and it's fair to say he's excited about every aspect of the competition while representing the red, white and blue.

While it was assumed that DeChambeau would make the 12-man squad, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley confirmed that the LIV Golf player would be a member of this year's team during last week's Open Championship in Northern Ireland.

DeChambeau didn't go too deep on the Ryder Cup during his post-tournament press conference, but did mention that "this year's no joke" while stating that the American side is "tired of losing." Europe has won five of the last seven Ryder Cups and dominated the U.S. in Italy in 2023.

Despite the fact that we are still a little more than two months out from this year's Ryder Cup in New York, DeChambeau is already starting the back-and-forth with the face of Team Europe: Rory McIlroy.

Speaking to People ahead of the ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premiere Monday, DeChambeau explained that he's very much looking forward to getting into the career Grand Slam winner's ear.

"I'll be chirping in his ear this time," DeChambeau said. "If we go up against each other, I mean you can be sure of it. I'll get into his ear a little bit."

McIlroy and DeChambeau do have a history with one another.

Not only did DeChambeau get the best of McIlroy at the 2024 U.S. Open in dramatic fashion, the two were also paired together during the final round of this year's Masters. McIlroy of course went on to win the green jacket to complete the career grand slam, but DeChambeau still managed to make headlines by telling the media that Rory "didn't talk to me once all day."

We also can't forget about DeChambeau absolutely torching McIlroy on the driving range ahead of last winter's ‘Showdown’ match.

McIlroy may have more major championships and total wins to his name, and he may be DeChambeau's elder, but Bryson has shown time and again that he can hold his own with Rory both inside and outside the ropes.

At the end of the day, it's just competitive back-and-forth between athletes and just part of sport, but it would be mighty entertaining to see the two go head-to-head at some point during the Ryder Cup in September.