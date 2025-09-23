U.S. Ryder Cup Teammates Sing Praises Of Bryson DeChambeau After Brandel Chamblee's Disingenuous Bashing

Bryson may not have a friend in Chamblee, but he has plenty on the U.S. team.

Bryson DeChambeau is the lone LIV Golf player on the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team, which makes him the definition of an outlier and also the easiest of targets for both fans and media members alike. Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee took direct aim at DeChambeau on Monday, labeling him a "captain's nightmare," but both DeChambeau's own efforts and the opinions of his teammates paint an entirely different narrative.

Two weeks ago, 10 of the 12 players on the U.S. Ryder Cup team teed it up in the Procore Championship in California as an opportunity for the team to bond both inside and outside the ropes.

Xander Schauffele opted not to play as he and his wife had recently welcomed a son, while DeChambeau didn't play because he isn't eligible to, given his status on LIV. That didn't stop DeChambeau from flying to the event to hang out with his teammates and start building some chemistry with them ahead of what will be his first Ryder Cup appearance since 2021.

Everyone has taken notice of DeChambeau's efforts to put his best foot forward.

"This is a tough thing for him, to come into guys that he doesn't see every day, full of PGA Tour players, but he's done an exceptional job of making the extra effort," U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley told the media on Tuesday. "He's made every effort possible and been incredible in the team room."

Schauffele couldn't help but sound excited about witnessing DeChambeau in the arena of Bethpage Black this week.

"If he views himself as a gladiator golfer, this is as good as it gets," Schauffele explained. "His points might hit harder than maybe my points, for example, just because of how he might celebrate and get these fans into this tournament quickly."

Patrick Cantlay is just happy to have DeChambeau in the red, white, and blue.

"I was watching him hit drivers on the range the other day, and I'm glad he's on our side," said Cantlay. "He's a showman out there. I think he's going to get the crowd fired up."

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who had success with DeChambeau as a partner in 2021, echoed what his captain and teammates shared.

"He's a great guy and a good friend and he's been great in our team room," Scheffler said on Tuesday. "He brings a lot of energy, the people love him, and I think he loves the opportunity to be able to represent his country."

While there isn't a world where one of DeChambeau's Ryder Cup teammates was going to step up to the podium in the media center and bash him, the glowing endorsements coming less than 24 hours after Chamblee blasted him on Monday's edition of ‘Live From’ the Ryder Cup can't be entirely overlooked.

Come Sunday, the chatter about DeChambeau will be forgotten if he and the U.S. team can snatch back the Ryder Cup after getting embarrassed in Italy in 2023. If DeChambeau and the Americans struggle, it is a guarantee that he will be the first to take on criticisms.