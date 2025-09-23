Brandel Chamblee Calls Bryson DeChambeau A 'Captain's Nightmare' Ahead Of Ryder Cup In Out-Of-Touch Rant

Brandel Chamblee has an abundance of bold opinions. When you give the man two full years between Ryder Cups, you better believe he's going to bring some of the strongest stuff imaginable to the table, which proved to be the case given the shift he put in during Golf Channel's first edition of ‘Live From’ the Ryder Cup on Monday.

Bryson DeChambeau was the focus of an entire segment during Monday's show, and understandably so, given how unique a character he is, his talent, and his months-long back-and-forth with Rory McIlroy.

READ: American Golf Legend Points Out Bias Of Ryder Cup Coverage, Calls European Players 'A Bunch Of Wusses'

McIlroy recently claimed that the only way DeChambeau gets attention is by "mentioning other people," like himself or World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. It was a poor attempt at trash talk from McIlroy because if there is one thing DeChambeau is a master of, it's garnering attention.

DeChambeau was asked to share his thoughts about McIlroy's recent comments about him, which led him to share the consistent message he's shared for quite some time now about his mission being all about inspiring the next generation of golfers.

"All I'm trying to do is inspire kids on YouTube," DeChambeau said on Monday at Bethpage. "We've amassed quite a big audience on YouTube, and I'm continuing to focus on that train of thought and whatever Rory says and what not is great. He didn't mean anything by it. I'm excited, I hope we can have some good banter back and forth and if not, and he wants to do what he's doing, great, no problem. The crowd is going to be on our side, we're going to have a fun time.

"Ultimately, my job is to get a kid out there to look at me hitting a golf ball smiling," DeChambeau continued. "That's the goal."

Most would read those comments from DeChambeau and think they're totally innocent; inspiring kids on YouTube to go out and play golf is a positive.

Chamblee didn't exactly see it that way. The analyst took it as an opportunity to bash DeChambeau's decision to join LIV Golf years ago while also claiming that much of his YouTube audience is just bots. It was all bizarre, but perhaps the strangest angle Chamblee took away from DeChambeau's remarks is that he didn't mention being a part of a team.

"He didn't talk about playing on a team and how much that meant," Chamblee said. "What he did do was talk about his YouTube channel, which, if we want to talk about the numbers that are generated from that, it's pretty dubious. I have no doubt that bots are generating a lot of those views. There may be some interest as well, but that's what he wants to talk about? Not the team, not the Ryder Cup."

Since DeChambeau plugged his very popular YouTube channel, he must not be locked into being a part of the U.S. team, which makes him a "captain's nightmare," according to Chamblee.

"It's one of the reasons why I think he's going to be such a difficult person to get paired with. No doubt he's one hell of a golfer, no doubt he has his moments and generosity with fans, I've heard about it," Chamblee continued. "But he's an odd duck when he's trying to blend in with the team. And he has so many potential bulletin board mistakes, and I think he would be a captain's nightmare."

Sheesh. We went from talking about the back-and-forth between Rory and Bryson to inflated YouTube numbers and labeling a two-time U.S. Open champion in DeChambeau a "nightmare" because he didn't deliver some kum ba yah team over everything message when given an opportunity. I'm a Team Chamblee guy as well, but this particular segment is even a bit much for me.

If this is the Chamblee we're getting on the Golf Channel desk on Day 1 of Ryder Cup week, we're in for a real treat over the next few days.