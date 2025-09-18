American Golf Legend Points Out Bias Of Ryder Cup Coverage, Calls European Players 'A Bunch Of Wusses'

Former U.S. Ryder Cup captain Lanny Wadkins said the quiet part out loud.

From the moment it was announced years ago that the 2025 Ryder Cup would be held at Bethpage Black in New York, the conversation has been dominated by just how unruly the fans may be and how big of an impact they could have in favor of the Americans.

Every sports fan in America is well aware of the reputation — fair or not — that New Yorkers can be a bit rambunctious at sporting events, and 50,000-plus at a Ryder Cup, when only a handful of matches are taking place at a time, could make for quite the scene.

It feels like we've reached the point where it's not necessarily a question, but an assumption that there will be a moment involving a fan and a European player in which one or the other, or both, may cross ‘the line.’

It's interesting, though, anytime the Americans are the visitors in the biennial event, we never hear a peep about European supporters not being respectful or doing too much. We've certainly never spent months on end in the lead-up to the Ryder Cup, essentially worried about what European fans may or may not do to affect American players.

That is the exact point Wadkins, who captained the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 1995, expressed to Golf Channel recently, and he did not sugarcoat things whatsoever.

"I always find it very interesting that we never say a word about what happens to us when we're playing in Europe. I know I've been on the first tee as far back as 1985, I got introduced and had the entire grandstands boo me," he explained.

"I mean, we've got the same treatment over there. We just never complained about it," he continued. "Sometimes I think the Europeans are just a bunch of wusses and can't handle the heat."

In Team Europe's defense, it's not their players or captain Luke Donald driving this narrative about New York fans potentially being unruly or complaining about the environment; it's being drummed up by practically everyone in the media.

Having said that, Wadkins' point about international fans getting a pass by not only their homer media but plenty of media Stateside is more than fair to point out.