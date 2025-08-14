Browns Rookie Quinshon Judkins Cleared of Charges After July Arrest

Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins will face no charges following his July arrest for alleged battery and domestic violence, ending major uncertainty about his future with the team.

In a win for the rookie, Broward County prosecutors on Thursday announced they would not file charges, citing insufficient evidence, no video surveillance, no independent witnesses, inconsistencies in injury documentation, and a delayed report that weakened the likelihood of conviction.

Judkins has been practicing with the Browns throughout training camp as the case played out.

On July 12, authorities arrested Judkins after a woman accused him of striking her multiple times, including a punch to the chin, and provided photos of the injuries she said she sustained.

A decline memorandum from the Broward County (Florida) State Attorney’s Office, obtained by NFL Media, said timelines between the allegations and Judkins’ activity did not match the woman’s account. The report also noted she waited five days to come forward.

"The incident was not captured on any video surveillance," the memo stated.

Cleveland drafted Judkins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The incident took place in Fort Lauderdale after Judkins and the woman reportedly argued over a text message.

The memo continued, "There are no independent witnesses to the incident. Although the victim had photos showing injuries sustained, there were also videos in that same time frame where no injuries were observed to the victim. Additionally, the victim's injuries depicted in the photos could be explained by either account of the incident."

The decision came the same day undrafted free agent wideout Isaiah Bond, out of Texas, signed with the Browns after sexual abuse allegations briefly derailed his NFL dream.

"Finally, there was a delayed report of the incident. The delay is problematic as the victim was alone on numerous occasions without the Defendant, had the ability and resources to make the report without his knowledge, but chose not to do so. For the reasons set forth above, there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction and this case is being declined."

Judkins starred at Ole Miss with more than 1,500 rushing yards as a freshman and nearly 1,200 in his second season. After transferring to Ohio State, he averaged 5.5 yards per carry and totaled 1,060 yards with 14 touchdowns last season.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela